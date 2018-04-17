EU Commission mentions FETÖ in annual Turkey report

In the most negative annual report on Turkey in nearly a decade, European Commission mentioned that the Turkish government refers to Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) as a "terrorist organization" and condemned the July 15, 2016, failed coup attempt.

Turkey has long criticized the European Union and its member states for failing to recognize the threat posed by FETÖ to the country's national security and showing solidarity following the deadly coup attempt, which left at least 250 people dead. The bloc's indifference to Ankara's sensitivity regarding the matter had significantly damaged relations.

Despite the harsh criticism, the EU praises Turkey for hosting nearly 4 million refugees from war-torn neighboring countries, the mass majority of whom are Syrians. Another point Brussels keeps positive toward Turkey is the talks on upgrading the customs union agreement. Both sides have previously reiterated that updating the deal is a mutual benefit for their economies.

Turkey is the only country that has had a customs union agreement with the EU in effect since 1996. It has been one of the largest trade partners of the EU, with an export value of 66.7 billion euros and an import value of 78 billion euros in 2016 in goods alone. As for services, Turkish exports to the EU totaled 16.4 billion euros and imports of services stood at 12.2 billion euros, according to commission data