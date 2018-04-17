'Greece violated int'l law by not returning coup suspects to Turkey'

Governmental Spokesperson and Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ said Tuesday that Greece has violated the international law by not returning July 15, 2016 coup suspects to Turkey, urging Athens to give up its provocative and aggressive acts to avoid undesired incidents around the Aegean islands.

"The Turkish stance on disputed islands in the Aegean is clear. No one should expect Turkey to allow faits accompli in the Aegean," Bozdağ said.

In response to the European Commission's latest progress, Bozdağ said that positive statements of the European Union do not mask unfairness towards Turkey.

"The EU has not treated Turkey fairly or objectively," he added.

The deputy prime minister underlined that Turkey was not moving away from the EU, criticizing the fact that less developed countries than Turkey were easily accepted to the Bloc.

The latest progress report released on Tuesday has criticized Ankara, saying Turkey is moving rapidly away from the path of European Union membership, calling for lifting its state of emergency, while praising the country's humanitarian efforts for the nearly 4 million refugees it hosts within its borders.

European Commissioner Johannes Hahn, who oversees EU membership bids, told a news conference that Turkey "continues to take huge strides away from the EU, in particular in the areas of rule of law and fundamental rights."

"The Commission has repeatedly called on Turkey to reverse this negative trend as a matter of priority and makes very clear the recommendations on this in today's report," he added.