Greece releases fugitive FETÖ coup soldier

A Greek court released one out of eight fugitive Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ)-linked pro-coup soldiers under judicial control, reports said Thursday.

The fugitive soldier was identified as Süleyman Özkaynakçı, who had previously been granted asylum.

Reports said that Greece's highest court has imposed severe restrictions on the movements of Özkaynakçı, while he waits for a decision on his asylum application.

The Council of State ruled that the officer will remain at an undisclosed address, must appear daily at a local police station and cannot obtain travel documents until his asylum application is determined in May.

Courts had initially granted him asylum but suspended the decision following a Greek government appeal.

After the July 15 coup attempt, eight soldiers, including two commanders, four captains and two sergeants, escaped to Greece on a Sikorsky helicopter and landed in Alexandroupolis.

Following their landing, the eight suspected FETÖ members asked for asylum from Greek authorities. Before their asylum request was taken to the court, a Greek court sentenced the eight men to a suspended two-month jail sentence for illegal entry into Greece.

The Turkish government has formally requested from Greece the extradition of the FETÖ members, who are accused of being behind the coup attempt, to face trial in Turkey.