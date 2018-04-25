CHP leader backs putschist soldiers in Parliament

The Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu in Parliament yesterday backed the putschist soldiers who received life sentences for their participation in the July 15 coup attempt in 2016, perpetrated by Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).

Criticizing the conviction of privates in coup trials, Kılıçdaroğlu said: "Here are the families of the privates. They received life sentences. They are not commanders, but just privates. There is no justice anymore." He was speaking during his party's group meeting, where the families of the soldiers in question were also present.

The CHP leader also criticized the dismissal of İbrahim Kaboğlu, a constitutional law professor, with a statutory decree.

Earlier in December 2016, Kılıçdaroğlu's advisor Fatih Gürsul was detained as part of a probe into FETÖ's infiltrators in universities. An associate professor at Istanbul University, Gürsul was also dismissed from his post.

One of the most serious allegations towards Gürsul involves his use of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app exclusively used by FETÖ. His correspondence with a senior FETÖ "brother," identified by his initials A.H.P. by security sources, shows he sought advice from the group on everything and also shared his correspondence with FETÖ members with Kılıçdaroğlu.

Meanwhile, referring to the tension in Parliament's General Assembly Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that he strongly disapproves the claims that the government officials went into hiding during the July 15 coup attempt.

Erdoğan said that "At 23:17 p.m. on July 15, CHP chairman was heading toward from Atatürk Airport in Bakırköy after the tanks opened the road for him," and he added that Kılıçdaroğlu was hosted at the house of Bakırköy mayor while the president arrived at Atatürk airport from Marmaris, where he was on a vacation with his family.

"We conducted a 16-hour-long operation at the airport. While you were sipping your coffee, we were with our ministers and deputies at the airport," Erdoğan said.