AK Party's three-term rule for deputies remains, changes to be made if necessary

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has decided to retain its three-term rule that prevents deputies from being candidates for more than three consecutive terms, but necessary changes might be made following discussions in the Central Executive Board (MYK), sources have said.

With many AK Party deputies likely to be affected by the three-term rule, the party discussed whether the rule could be loosened so as to enable some of them to become candidates in the upcoming elections in June.

"The three-term rule remains. Nearly 30 of our deputies will be affected by the rule. According to our party bylaw, they will not become candidates in the next election," said AK Party Deputy Chairman Hayati Yazıcı earlier this week. He underlined that the party's Central Decision Board (MKYK) has transferred the authority to review the three-term rule to the executive board.

He added that if there are things to be done for the benefit of the party, "the central executive board, which holds the right authority, will hold negotiations and take steps accordingly."

According to AK Party bylaws, those who served as deputies for three consecutive terms cannot be nominated again. However, in the last extraordinary congress, MKYK was given the authority to decide over the deputies whose candidacy would be affected by the three-term rule.

Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Şimşek and Fikri Işık, Minister of Forestry and Water Affairs Veysel Eroğlu, and Development Minister Lütfi Elvan are among the names likely to be affected by the rule.

Meanwhile, AK Party's MKYK convened Tuesday in order to hold discussions on the election calendar, selecting nominees, and preparing for congresses.

The meeting decided that nomination application process to become a candidate will be completed by April 29.

Reports suggested that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said that he will not advise anyone to apply for candidacy and urged everyone to make their own decision. In addition, the new system will not allow cabinet ministers to serve as deputies. If the president decides to appoint ministers from among the deputies, their duty as lawmakers will end.