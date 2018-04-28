Turkish, Iranian, Russian FMs discuss Syrian crisis in Moscow

Turkey's foreign minister discussed the latest situation in Syria with his Iranian and Russian counterparts in Moscow on Saturday, according to his Twitter post.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said he first met with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and discussed "Turkey-Iran bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy and tourism, and regional issues particularly the situation in Syria".

Then, Çavuşoğlu met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and talked about "Turkey-Russia relations and exchanged views on the situation in Syria".

After the bilateral meetings, the ministers held a trilateral meeting, following which they held a news conference.

Çavuşoğlu, in translated comments, praised the "atmosphere of trust that has grown up between us" and said the countries had "seriously moved forward on questions of Syria settlement." He said Saturday's meeting would discuss "what further steps can be taken."

Meeting his Turkish counterpart, Lavrov stressed the "great importance" both Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attach to improving relations.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hailed the three countries' work together in the Astana process as a success, saying it led to "the defeat of the DAESH group."