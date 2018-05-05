No casualties after Turkish cargo ship collides with Greek warship in Aegean sea

A Turkish cargo ship collided with a Greek warship in the Aegean sea early Friday with no casualties from either side, the transportation ministry said.

According to the ministry's statement, the 73-meter-long cargo ship "Karmate" carrying 2,150 tons of cement collided with the Greek warship off the Greek island of Lesbos at 4 a.m. local time (01.00 GMT), while the Greek ship was on patrol for unauthorized migrant crossings.

"We have received information that there is no threat of sinkage, death, casualties or environmental pollution," the ministry said in a statement.

Both countries' Main Search and Rescue Coordination Centers cooperated to respond to the incident.

The Greek island of Lesbos, which lies close to Turkey, was on the frontline of a migration influx in 2015, when hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing conflict found sanctuary there. The number of arrivals has since eased considerably after a refugee deal signed between Turkey and the European Union.