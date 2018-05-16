Judge in Iran sanctions case says planning to sentence Turkish banker to 32 months in prison

Judge Richard Berman said on Wednesday that he plans to sentence Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla, who is charged with helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions, to 32 months in prison.

The time he spent behind bars will be deducted from the total sentence, meaning he will be free after 18 months.

Prosecutors had sought a sentence of about 20 years for Atilla, who worked as a deputy general manager at Halkbank.

The defendant's lawyers had argued that federal guidelines recommended a term of just 46 to 57 months, and asked for a sentence "dramatically below" that length.

Atilla was found guilty on Jan. 3 of conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions law. His conviction followed a four-week trial in which Atilla testified in his own defense.

Prosecutors have said that beginning around 2012, Atilla was involved in a scheme to help Iran spend oil and gas revenues abroad using fraudulent gold and food transactions through Halkbank, violating U.S. sanctions.

According to prosecutors, the central figure in the scheme was wealthy Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, who pleaded guilty to fraud, conspiracy and money laundering charges, and testified for several days as the U.S. government's star witness against Atilla.

Erdoğan has said the U.S. case was based on evidence fabricated by followers of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gülen, who is also blamed for a failed 2016 coup attempt.

Zarrab, who was arrested in the U.S. in March 2016 on charges of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran, pleaded guilty in the case last October, cooperated with prosecutors and testified against Atilla. Atilla's lawyers sought to dismiss all of the charges last December by citing insufficient evidence. They said prosecutors were unable to prove Atilla had any connection to Zarrab's crimes.

But on Jan. 3, Atilla was found guilty by a jury on five counts related to conspiracy and bank fraud, but acquitted on one count of money laundering.

A month later, Judge Berman turned down Atilla's lawyers' request to dismiss all charges due to lack of evidence, saying there was sufficient evidence to support the charges