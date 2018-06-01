MHP opens party's doors for dissidents to return

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Deputy Chairwoman Deniz Depboylu said Wednesday that party dissidents can return to the party if they wish to, reiterating a call previously made by the party's Chairman Devlet Bahçeli.

"Our doors are open. The ones who regret leaving, can return," said Depboylu during an iftar dinner in the western province of Aydın.

The MHP lost some of its members following a legal and leadership battle in the party that began after the Nov. 1, 2015 elections, where the party barely crossed the 10 percent national elections threshold and lost half of its deputies compared to the June 7 elections.

During the process, then-party deputies, Meral Akşener, Sinan Oğan and Koray Aydın, were the main names that raised their voices against Bahçeli, who has ruled the party since 1997. The group was later joined by the party's then-Vice Chairman Ümit Özdağ and a number of other deputies, who, after a heated judicial process, left the party in 2016. In October 2017, the Good Party (İP) was founded by the dissidents under the leadership of Akşener.Stating that returns to the party have already began, Depboylu reminded that Bahçeli made a similar call to party dissidents when he announced his election manifesto on May 26.

"The ones who are sincere, who say that they regret leaving and admit they were wrong, can always return. Once we decide if they are sincere in their requests, we will continue our mission alongside them," she expressed.

However, recently, the İP has started to unravel with a series of frustrated resignations ahead of the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections. The latest of the resignations came earlier this week as founding member and general board member of the İP, Ruhat Mengi, resigned from her duties. A former journalist, Mengi said Monday that she would not be able to hide her resignation from others for long. Yet, Mengi was not the only founding İP member to resign from the party. Malatya provincial head of the İP, Sezai Altaş, also a founding member, also resigned Monday. Altaş expressed grave concern regarding the deputy candidate list of the İP.

Also last week, 14 people submitted their resignations in Uşak province. The 14 founding members in the western province said in a written statement, "We have realized that the administrative style, decision-making mechanisms and administrative mentality of the party are not different from the superior will and oligarchic administrative style we have criticized so far."