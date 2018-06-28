   
POLITICS
CATEGORIES

Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold first meeting after elections

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shakes hands with MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli (L).
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shakes hands with MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli (L).

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli yesterday at the Beştepe Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, in the first meeting between the two leaders since Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections.

The meeting between the two leaders of the People's Alliance, which was formed by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and MHP, began at 4 p.m. local time and lasted nearly 40 minutes.

In the meeting, which was closed to the press, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, MHP Deputy Chairmen Semih Yalçın, Celal Adan and Mustafa Kalaycı were also present.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Politics U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for the Global Coalition to Counter...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS