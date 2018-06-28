Erdoğan, Bahçeli hold first meeting after elections

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli yesterday at the Beştepe Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara, in the first meeting between the two leaders since Sunday's presidential and parliamentary elections.

The meeting between the two leaders of the People's Alliance, which was formed by the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and MHP, began at 4 p.m. local time and lasted nearly 40 minutes.

In the meeting, which was closed to the press, Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım, MHP Deputy Chairmen Semih Yalçın, Celal Adan and Mustafa Kalaycı were also present.