Former CHP lawmaker Eren Erdem detained over terrorism charges

Eren Erdem, a former lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), was detained Friday morning over terrorism charges.

Erdem was detained in capital Ankara after the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant for him on charges of "being a member of an armed terrorist organization."

The detention comes after CHP's Party Caucus on Thursday, during which the issue of referring some party members to the disciplinary commission was discussed.

Erdem was also among the list of members facing disciplinary action, but the party took no disciplinary action against him.

The former CHP lawmaker previously tried to leave Turkey after his party failed to re-nominate him for Parliament in the June 24 elections, which will result in him losing his immunity from prosecution.

Officials at the airport notified him about an order from an Istanbul court banning him from leaving the country.

Erdem faces charges connected to reports in the Karşı daily where he had been editor-in-chief, about fake stories linked to the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) judicial coup attempt to overthrow the democratically-elected government in December 2013.

He is also charged with violating the confidentiality of an investigation, membership in an armed group and exposing the identity of a secret witness.