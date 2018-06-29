Turkey provides 24/7 health service in Afrin, Syria

Turkish Ministry of Health personnel work 24 hours a day, seven days a week in Syria's northwestern Afrin area, which was recently cleared of terrorist elements, particularly the PKK and its Syrian affiliates, by Operation Olive Branch.

The governorship of Turkey's southern Hatay province said that it has been coordinating operations in Afrin so daily life can return to normal.

The governorship has prioritized providing health services by making necessary medical devices available. The hospital in the Afrin district center and community clinics in the towns of Jinderes and Bulbul were made operational. Medical vehicles also periodically went to towns and villages in the area.

In areas such as Raju, Shaykh al-Hadid, Mabatli, Sharan and Kafr Sahra, health centers are currently being set up.

According to the data received from the Hatay governor's office, since early April, when health facilities started to provide service, 17,236 people have been treated and 2,288 people vaccinated. Some 42 babies were born in Afrin Hospital, and 297 extremely sick patients were sent to Turkey for treatment. Currently, 68 Turkish medical personnel work in the health facilities.

On Jan. 20 Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove the PKK, its Syrian wing, the People's Protection Units (YPG), and Daesh terrorists from Afrin. On March 18, the 58th day of the operation, Turkish troops and Free Syrian Army (FSA) members liberated the town of Afrin.