Dissident CHP figures call for Kılıçdaroğlu to resign

A group of former deputies from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) called upon the party administration, including the chairman, to resign after poor performance on June 24 elections.

Members of the September 9 Platform [9 Eylül Platformu], which took its name from the day CHP was formed in 1923, emphasized on Friday the decline in the party votes in June 24 elections when compared to Nov. 1, 2015 general elections.

"We grieved about the poor results of our party in the latest election," the members said in a statement.

Veteran figures of the party including former deputies Kemal Anadol, Nur Serter, Şahin Mengü and Onur Öymen are among members of the platform.

Last week, a group of CHP supporters also gathered in front of the party's headquarters to protest party Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, calling for his resignation. The CHP supporters voiced their criticism regarding the eight-percent gap between the votes for the party and party's presidential candidate, Muharrem İnce, in the elections. They also chanted slogans demanding İnce become the party's next chairman.

Many pundits close to the CHP have said that the party's incumbent leader should resign after repeated failures and that İnce had a more dynamic campaign ahead of the elections.

Compared to İnce's 30.6 percent the CHP only received 22.6 percent, which is a lower level of support when compared to previous elections. Kılıçdaroğlu had also drawn criticism within the party when he said in a press meeting Tuesday that İnce's performance remained below the CHP's expectations despite his hard work.

The members of the September 9 Platform also criticized party chairman Kılıçdaroğlu's statement suggesting that the CHP was successful in the elections.

"The decrease in AK Party votes doesn't make sense to us unless CHP received those votes. We want to reiterate that no excuse can keep place of success. In this situation, we call party members to resign," the statement said.

The CHP administration showed no tolerance for intraparty criticism and is moving to expel dissent figures who criticized Kılıçdaroğlu for the party's election defeat.

CHP authorities decided on Thursday to refer party's recently-elected Elazığ Deputy Gürsel Erol to the disciplinary commission, with the demand of expelling him from the party.

Following the elections, Erol, who became CHP's first deputy after 41 years in the eastern Elazığ province, had called on Kılıçdaroğlu to resign from the party and for a sit-in protest. Erol previously stated that the CHP has been repeatedly facing defeats in the elections and pointed out the role of Kılıçdaroğlu in these failures.