MHP to endorse AK Party nominee in parliamentary speaker voting

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) will not nominate a candidate for parliament speaker elections and will support the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) nominee instead. "The MHP will not suggest a candidate for the parliamentary speaker. It will back the AK Party's candidate," deputy MHP leader Mustafa Kalaycı told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Thursday.

The new parliament will hold its first plenary session on July 8 at 2 p.m. local time, three days after the Supreme Election Council (YSK) gives the final official results for the June 24 general elections.

The main opposition Republican People's Party's (CHP) Deputy Deniz Baykal - at 80, the parliament's oldest deputy - will chair the assembly as the acting speaker. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as well as lawmakers will be sworn in at the Parliament in the capital Ankara on July 8. After the swearing-in, Baykal will hand over the speaker's duties to Durmuş Yılmaz, the second-oldest Member of Parliament. Yılmaz was elected from the Ankara province as a lawmaker from the Good Party (İP).

Elections for the parliamentary speaker will be held on July 13. On Sunday, the presidential and parliamentary elections saw the People's Alliance, which was formed by the AK Party and the MHP, claim victory with 53.7 percent of the votes and Erdoğan with 52.6 percent.

On the other hand, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the Nation Alliance, which was formed between the CHP, the Good Party (İP), the Felicity Party (SP) and the Democrat Party (DP), garnered 33.9 percent of the vote.