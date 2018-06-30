Parliamentary schedule revealed as Erdoğan to take oath on July 9

Some details about the parliamentary schedule were made public on Friday for the upcoming term, as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to take oath on July 9.

Speaking to journalists in front of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) headquarters on Friday, AK Party Group Deputy Chairman Mustafa Elitaş said that the duty of the government officially starts once the president takes oath.

He was referring to the new executive presidential system that came into effect with the June 24 elections.

Explaining that elections for the speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey will be held on July 13, Elitaş said that there will be a ceremony on July 15 to commemorate the victims of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt.

He added that there will also be further processes regarding the elections for parliamentary committees. Responding to questions about who the AK Party's candidate for speaker would be, Elitaş said that the party would reveal its choice on July 8 or July 9.

"We will hold our first parliamentary group meeting on Tuesday, July 10," he said, adding that it would also serve as an exploratory session for the speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey candidate.

The AK Party group deputy chairman also explained that ministers will also need to take oath once they have been introduced. However, he said that it is enough for the government to start the duty only if the president takes office.

The AK Party did not hold a convention prior to the July 24 elections and had been previously reported that the convention was delayed.

Meanwhile, AK Party Spokesperson Mahir Ünal said on Friday that the AK Party will hold its 6th ordinary congress on Aug. 18.