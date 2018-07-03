Ince says can run for CHP chairmanship after meeting with Kılıçdaroğlu

Muharrem Ince, the candidate of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) in June 24 presidential elections, said he suggested to Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu to call for a party congress and he can run for the chairmanship in that case.

Ince's remarks came after the two politicians met in Ankara on Monday evening to hold a meeting in the aftermath of June 24 elections, in which incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) emerged victorious with 52.6 and 42.6 of the votes, respectively. The People Alliance, consisted of the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), secured a comfortable majority in the parliament with 53.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the CHP caught up in a leadership debate as Ince received 30.6 percent of the votes, eight percentage points higher than the CHP.

Speaking on Tuesday at the parliament to terminate his role as a deputy after 16 years, Ince reiterated that he won't run against Kılıçdaroğlu, who beat him twice in congresses in 2014 and 2018. However, he added that he offered Kılıçdaroğlu honorary party chairmanship position.

"I told the chairman that he acted like a statesman by nominating [for presidency] someone who ran against him; that he has been enshrined in the people's hearts and that it must continue; that I don't want to be in competition with him but the nation has a hope and we must not lose this; and offered him that he wishes to, he can call for an extraordinary congress by himself and I can be the chairman and he can be the honorary chairman," Ince said.

"He did not say yes or no. If Kılıçdaroğlu says no to my offer than the party organization will solve this on its own," he added.

