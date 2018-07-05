Good Party gives green light for cooperation with AK Party

A Good Party (İP) deputy said on Tuesday that they will take responsibility if the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has a problem with its partner in People's Alliance, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

Speaking at a press conference in central Konya province, Fahrettin Yokuş, who was elected as the İP's Konya deputy in the June 24 elections, said that the AK Party does not have a majority in Parliament and has to rely on the MHP.

"However, if they have problem, I cannot say anything about forming an alliance [between AK Party and İP], but we will take responsibility for the well-being of our people," he said. Yokuş added that objecting every proposal of the government without a reason is not a good understanding. He vowed that the İP won't become such an opposition party.

Previously, İP's founding member and former MHP deputy nominee Mehmet Aslan praised President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's election performance. Aslan said that the AK Party is not dependent on the MHP in Parliament and the İP will support the ruling party if they act in the right way.