BBP leader says role in new Cabinet out of question

Great Union Party (BBP) Chairman Mustafa Destici said yesterday that it was out of question for him to take a ministerial role in the Cabinet, which is expected to be announced next week.

"It is out of question that I would take on a role in the Cabinet because I am the chairman of the BBP and now a lawmaker in Parliament," Destici said told reporters in Ankara, after a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The nationalist BBP supported Erdoğan in the June 24 presidential elections and participated in the parliamentary elections from the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) lawmaker candidate list for the Parliament.

Destici said that his party would act in harmony with the AK Party in Parliament.

The party had nominated 18 candidates on AK Party lines; however, only Destici was elected as an MP.