New Cabinet to feature technocrats, not AK Party lawmakers, Erdoğan says

The new Cabinet will mostly consist of technocrats unaffiliated to the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

He added that no AK Party deputies will be chosen as ministers in the new term. Speaking at the AK Party provincial heads meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan said that the new ministers will be designated on the criteria of qualification and competence, adding that dysfunctional institutions inside the state structure will be eliminated.

"On Monday, the first presidential decree will be issued after the swearing-in ceremony, and the Cabinet will be announced that same evening," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan is expected to deliver a speech during the ceremony where people from all 81 provinces of Turkey will be invited to the presidential complex in Ankara. Also, the presidents of 17 countries, as well as several prime ministers and parliamentary speakers, are expected to attend the ceremony.

Presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Georgia, Guinea, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Macedonia, Pakistan, Somalia, Ukraine, Venezuela and Zambia are among those expected to be present.

Meanwhile, Erdoğan added that the People's Alliance, between the AK Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), will continue in Parliament.

"Unlike those, who are incapable of keeping their alliance on track, we will maintain our partnership [with MHP]," he said. Erdoğan's comments referred to the Nation Alliance, an opposition bloc which was formed by the Republican People's Party (CHP), the Good Party (İP) and the Felicity Party (SP). Officials of parties in Nation Alliance recently confirmed that the alliance was now defunct as the election was over.

Turkey will officially switch to a presidential system that was approved in a referendum on April 16, 2017, with 51.4 percent of votes. The executive system was proposed by the AK Party and backed by the MHP. In the June 24 elections, the AK Party got 42.5 percent of the votes, losing the majority in Parliament, but the MHP received 11.1 percent, pushing the People's Alliance to a 53.6 percent majority.