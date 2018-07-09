Erdoğan sworn in as Turkey's first president of executive presidency

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has arrived in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey to swear in as the country's first president under the new executive presidency system.

Erdoğan will take the presidential oath in Parliament and step inside the Beştepe Presidential Complex in Ankara to serve the nation for the next five years.

The oath will also initiate the new presidential executive system, transitioning from the parliamentary system, which was approved in a referendum on constitutional amendments on April 16 of last year. Erdoğan will now become both the head of state and government, with the prime minister's post abolished.

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Erdoğan will visit Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. The man accustomed to winning every election since establishing the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in 2001, Erdoğan also claimed victory in the June 24 elections with 52.59 percent, surpassing his closest rival, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Muharrem İnce, by more than 20 percentage points.

The momentous ceremony in the history of Turkish politics is expected to be attended by 22 presidents, 17 prime ministers and other high-level state officials from countries invited, in addition to many significant figures from the business, arts and sports worlds.

The presidents of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Georgia, Guinea, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Macedonia, Pakistan, Somalia, Ukraine, Venezuela and Zambia are among those expected to be present. Families of fallen soldiers and veterans are also expected to attend the ceremony, where 3,000 individuals have been invited.