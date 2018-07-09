President Erdoğan unveils new cabinet

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan unveiled the new cabinet under the new presidential system, saying the governance system will make the executive branch more efficient.
Erdoğan announced new Vice President as Fuat Oktay.
Here's the full list of the Turkish government's new cabinet:
Minister of Interior: Süleyman Soylu
Minister of Justice: Abdulhamit Gül
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
Minister of Defense: Hulusi Akar
Minister of Health: Fahrettin Koca
Minister of Treasury and Finance: Berat Albayrak
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources: Fatih Dönmez
Minister of Commerce: Ruhsar Pekcan
Minister of Culture and Tourism: Mehmet Ersoy
Minister of Agriculture and Forestry: Bekir Pakdemirli
Minister of Environment and Urbanization: Murat Kurum
Minister of National Education: Ziya Selçuk
Minister of Industry and Development: Mustafa Varank
Minister of Transport and Infrastructure: Cahit Turan
Minister of Labor, Social Services and Family: Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk
Minister of Youth and Sports: Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu