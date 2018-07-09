President Erdoğan unveils new cabinet

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan unveiled the new cabinet under the new presidential system, saying the governance system will make the executive branch more efficient.

Erdoğan announced new Vice President as Fuat Oktay.

Here's the full list of the Turkish government's new cabinet:

Minister of Interior: Süleyman Soylu

Minister of Justice: Abdulhamit Gül

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

Minister of Defense: Hulusi Akar

Minister of Health: Fahrettin Koca

Minister of Treasury and Finance: Berat Albayrak

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources: Fatih Dönmez

Minister of Commerce: Ruhsar Pekcan

Minister of Culture and Tourism: Mehmet Ersoy

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry: Bekir Pakdemirli

Minister of Environment and Urbanization: Murat Kurum

Minister of National Education: Ziya Selçuk

Minister of Industry and Development: Mustafa Varank

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure: Cahit Turan

Minister of Labor, Social Services and Family: Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk

Minister of Youth and Sports: Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu