CHP deputies criticize İP for scapegoating election alliance

Republican People's Party (CHP) parliamentarians criticized the Good Party (İP) for its announcement suggesting that the election alliance with the CHP caused a decline in İP votes in the June 24 elections.

"We couldn't reach our target [in the election]. I think the alliance with the CHP caused a decrease in our votes. If we had made an alliance [only] with the SP and the DP, we would have got a better result," İP deputy Chairman Ümit Özdağ said on Saturday.

The Nation Alliance was formed by the center-left secular CHP, the right-wing İP, the Islamist-conservative Felicity Party (SP) and the center-right Democrat Party (DP). The alliance received 33.9 percent of the votes, suffering a defeat against the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the Nationalist Movement Party's (MHP) People's Alliance, which received 53.7 percent of the votes.

Some CHP deputies, who were among those that resigned from the CHP and joined the İP before elections to grant the latter the right to participate in the snap elections, criticized Özdağ's comments.

Hüseyin Yıldız, a CHP deputy from western Aydın province, asserted that if they didn't resign and join the İP, the party wouldn't have passed the 10 percent election threshold and failed to be in Parliament. "The İP should not forget that they only got 9.96 percent votes in the elections. They have a duty of loyalty to us," he said.

The collaboration between the CHP and the İP was based on a possible veto by the Supreme Election Council (YSK) on the IP since the party was recently established and did not meet the requirements to participate in an election. The transfer of 15 deputies from the CHP to the İP allowed the latter, which had five deputies at the time, to reach 20 deputies in Parliament, thus meeting the minimal number of deputies needed to form a parliamentary group and participate in the elections. Fatma Kaplan, another CHP deputy from northwestern Kocaeli province who resigned and temporarily joined the İP before the elections, also criticized Özdağ's comments, saying that both parties benefited from the Nation Alliance. "If the İP was able to have deputies, it is due to the CHP's move," she said.

A CHP deputy from southern Burdur province, Mehmet Göker, also said that the İP's attribution of the İP's poor performance in the elections to the CHP is an unethical political attitude.