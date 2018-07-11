Kılıçdaroğlu vows serious opposition in Parliament during new period

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu evaluated the transition to the new system of government on Monday, saying that his party will pose serious opposition in Parliament in the new period.

"In this period, we need to make Parliament work actively. The CHP group will pose a serious opposition that is based on information," Kılıçdaroğlu said.

The CHP's central executive committee gathered on Monday in a meeting that was closed to the press in order to determine the party's road map for the next term.

After the meeting, Kılıçdaroğlu further expressed that in the upcoming days, the struggle for democracy will step up even more. He added that the steps must be taken in the direction of a "wider democracy alliance."

On another note, Kılıçdaroğlu shot down reporters when he was asked why he did not attend President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's oath-taking ceremony on Monday.

"A party's chairman is sworn in. Why would I go? There is nothing to exaggerate," the Hürriyet newspaper reported Kılıçdaroğlu as saying.

The CHP has been struggling with a sharp intraparty rivalry since the June 24 elections that concluded with the defeat of the party.

After CHP's presidential candidate Muharrem İnce received 30 percent of the votes in the June 24 election, İnce voiced his aspirations for party chairmanship. He also sparked an internal debate by calling for an extraordinary convention.

In response, CHP spokesperson Bülent Tezcan stated that the CHP's central executive committee was in full support of its current chairman and dismissed any calls for an extraordinary convention.

Regardless of the party administration's decision to not hold an extraordinary convention, members and supporters have been overwhelmingly voicing their demands for a change.