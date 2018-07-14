Reports published to better understand July 15 coup attempt

Various English-language contents, focusing on the different aspects of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, have been published on the eve of its second anniversary.

The publications attempt to shed light on the actors and the process of the failed coup attempt and its sociological effects.

Two years have passed since the night of July 15, 2016, when coup plotters killed 250 people while trying to overthrow Turkey's democratically-elected government. The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) has been accused by Ankara for perpetrating the attempt.

The SETA Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research, a Turkey-based research institute, has published three books about the attempt so far.

"Democracy Watch: Social Perception of 15 July Coup Attempt," includes opinions of the civilians, who poured into the streets every night for a month after the coup attempt. The gatherings later came to be known as "democracy watches."

SETA's other book, "The Triumph of Turkish Democracy: The July 15 Coup Attempt and its Aftermath" shows the struggle of the Turkish people in the streets during the coup night and FETÖ's organizational structure.

Another book, "July 15 Coup Attempt in Turkey: Context, Causes and Consequences" offers different perspectives that focus on economic, sociological and political factors leading up to the events during and the aftermath of the historic date.

TRT World, the English-language broadcaster of the state-run TRT, also published a book on the July 15 coup attempt.

The book, titled "History and Memory: TRT World in the Face of July 15 Coup," was published in five languages including Turkish, English, German, Arabic and Russian. It tells the story of the raid of coup plotters on the TRT World headquarters on the night of the coup through the accounts of its employees. The first chapter of the book "History: What Actually Happened," focuses on FETÖ's long-running infiltration of state institutions and the terrorist groups' top figure Fetullah Gülen. It explains the background and the key figures of the attempt, and on the other hand, key people that stood against it.

Another Istanbul-based research and advocacy think tank, Center for Public Policy and Democracy Studies (PODEM), published three reports on the July 15 coup attempt emphasizing the attitude of social fractions.

"From July 15 Coup Attempt to the Referendum Impression from Diyarbakır," tells how the events on July 15 were seen by Kurdish people in Turkey. It includes field studies conducted in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır including in-depth interviews which were conducted with political actors, representatives from civil society organizations, opinion leaders, and academics.

PODEM's "The Alevis' Agenda from July 15 to the Present" report focuses on how the Alevi community perceived the July 15 coup attempt and the process of the aftermath. The report includes detailed interviews with Alevi opinion leaders and representatives of numerous Alevi civil and professional groups.

Another sociological report of the think tank, "Secularists in Turkey in the Aftermath of July 15: Debates, Sentiments and Expectations," explains the July 15 coup attempt from the perspective of Turkey's secular community.

Also, Daily Sabah Centre for Policy Studies published "Evidence of Gülen's Involvement on July 15 Coup Attempt," report in English, French, German, Russian and Arabic. The report shares information on FETÖ leader Gülen, how FETÖ members infiltrated the military over the years, the timeline of the coup attempt, explanations of what happened on that night, and clear evidence of FETÖ's staging of the coup attempt.

In addition, "Empire of Deceit: An Investigation of the Gülen Charter School Network," a book by Robert Amsterdam, an international lawyer Ankara hired regarding the investigation into FETÖ, comes to the fore as one of the most detailed and prominent sources about FETÖ.

Amsterdam's book, which was published on Sept. 13, 2017, describes how the group's schools are connected to a web of management, real estate and supply companies in a "closed loop system."