Cypriots, Turkish military mark 44th anniversary of peace operation

Cypriots and the Turkish Armed Forces on Friday marked the 44th anniversary of Turkey's military operation conducted to protect Northern Cyprus' Turkish population.

Friday marks July 20 Peace and Freedom Day in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which commemorates Turkey's 'Cyprus Peace Operation' -- a huge military intervention to protect Turkish Cypriots from inter-communal violence which struck the island in 1974.

In a Twitter post, the military wrote: "We commemorate our martyrs and veterans with mercy and gratitude on the 44th anniversary of Cyprus' Happy Peace Operation."

It also released a video showing the operation conducted 44 years ago.

Meanwhile, thousands of people attended a dawn vigil Friday in Northern Cyprus to mark the anniversary of the peace operation.

Huge numbers of people gathered at a beach in Northern Cyprus where Turkish forces entered the island on the day of the operation.

Turkish pop singer Kıraç also gave a concert during the event.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when a Greek Cypriot coup was followed by violence against the island's Turks and Ankara's intervention as a guarantor power.

The latest attempt to reunify the long-divided Mediterranean island ended in failure in 2017 after two years of negotiations.