Right-wing İP to convene extraordinary congress

The Right-wing Good Party (İP) decided Sunday to convene an extraordinary congress within a month with current Chairwoman Meral Akşener seeking re-election.

Having performed arguably poorly in the June 24 parliamentary and presidential elections, three groups emerged within the party. One wing of the İP claims that the party should not be center-right, but instead a political movement that embraces all of Turkey, suggesting that it redefine its stance as "Turkish center." Another wing claims that the party should focus on its nationalist roots. The third group is rumored to believe that people from different backgrounds should be assigned to posts in local administrations.

Pundits have also said that the absence of Akşener in Parliament is also a reason behind the lack of unity among İP parliamentarians.

Akşener, who could not be a parliamentarian after opting to run for president and lost, reportedly warned her fellow party members recently about their relationship with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) after an İP deputy kissed MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli's hand – a sign of respect for the elderly in Turkish tradition – on the first day of the new parliamentary term.

The İP had a roller coaster-like period prior to the June 24 elections. Scores of founding party members and several provincial heads resigned from the party after expressing their discontent. The party was also shaken after Yusuf Halaçoğlu fell away from the party administration. One of the five İP members in the last Parliament, Halaçoğlu complained about his party's failure to nominate him in the June 24 elections.