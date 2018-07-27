New names emerge in Good Party leadership race

After the Good Party (İP) Chairwoman Meral Akşener confirmed Wednesday that she will not seek re-election as party leader, the names of two deputies have emerged as likely candidates.

The İP announced on Sunday that it will hold an emergency convention at a future date. Its current leader, Akşener has already announced that she would not seek re-election in the convention, despite requests from many party members and supporters.

In the wake of the Akşener's likely exit two names - Koray Aydın and Ümit Özdağ - have emerged as potential candidates for party leadership.

The İP held a consultative party camp in western Afyonkarahisar province after the June 24 elections. Reports claimed that tensions ran high at the event as many blamed Akşener for the poor results and party members urged a new road map to prevent the party from dissolving.

In reply, Akşener decided over the weekend to hold an extraordinary convention. She accepted her responsibility and said she won't seek another term.

Both Aydın and Özdağ are current deputy chairmen of the party and had led the dissidents in the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), raising their voices against Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, who has ruled the party since 1997.

After the opposition failed to dislodge Bahçeli following a heated judicial process, they left the party in 2016. In October 2017, the İP was founded by the dissidents under the leadership of Akşener.

However, Akşener received just 7 percent of the votes in the June 24 presidential elections, well below the hype created around her at home and abroad.

Her party, on the other hand, was able to send 44 deputies to Parliament thanks to the alliance formed with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).