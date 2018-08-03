Supreme Military Council convenes in Ankara

The first Supreme Military Council (YAŞ) meeting under Turkey's presidential system convened at the Beştepe Presidential Complex yesterday. The YAŞ meeting is a biannual gathering which discusses the appointments and retirements of high-ranking staff officers and generals, as well as the removal of military personnel.

Following the meeting, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın made a statement and announced that nine generals and an admiral are being promoted in rank. Furthermore, 12 generals and admirals are being retired while 41 colonels became admirals. The tenure of 13 generals is being extended for a year while 383 colonels' tenures are being extended for two years. Meanwhile, Lt. Gen. Metin Temel, who was responsible for Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, was promoted to full general.

The closed-door meeting lasted for two and a half hours. Before the meeting, which was chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the council members visited Anıtkabir, the mausoleum of Turkish Republic's founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, in Ankara. "I believe that our meeting, that we hold in this period while we experience critical developments at regional and global levels, will further strengthen our country in its fight against all terrorist organizations, particularly FETÖ [the Gülenist Terror Group] and the PKK, which threaten our national security," the president wrote in the mausoleum's memorial book. Following the meeting at the complex, Erdogan held a dinner for Council members.