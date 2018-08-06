Good Party in distress as founding members quit after election defeat

Three founding members of the right-wing Good Party (IYI Party - IP) – Yusuf Halaçoğlu, Özcan Yeniçeri and Nevzat Bor – quit their positions in a joint news conference Monday rather than form new governance after a crushing loss in the June 24 presidential and parliamentary elections.

After receiving some support from the public to form a new party, Halaçoğlu stated that many mistakes were made and that a "positive result is unattainable" after many party members resigned from their positions.

Halaçoğlu stated his regret that the party had decided to support IP Chairwoman Meral Akşener for the post in the extraordinary congress to be held Aug. 12, despite her lackluster performance in the elections.

He blamed Akşener for the party's collapse, stating, "the whole fault belongs to the chairwoman herself."

Since the party's promising formation in 2015, Halaçoğlu stated that the party has now completely isolated itself from success. "Our party has lost," he said.

Bor also claimed Akşener made the decision on her own to form the National Alliance with main opposition center-left Republican People's Party (CHP) in the June 24 election, despite previous talks on forming the alliance with right-wing Felicity Party (SP) and Democrat Party (DP).

General Secretary and Party Spokesman Aytun Çıray responded to the three members' resignations, saying that while the party "respectfully" accepts their decision, it cannot agree with the views expressed.

"We are convinced that the opinions they expressed freely do not comply with the Good Party and the political conscience," Çıray said.

Despite hype at home and abroad, Akşener suffered a great loss in the presidential elections, only attaining 7.26 percent of the votes, while the party received only 9.96 percent in parliamentary elections. However, IP was able to send 44 deputies to Parliament thanks to the alliance formed with CHP.

In July, Akşener declared she would not run for re-election for party leadership in the upcoming extraordinary congress. She later reconsidered her decision after pressure from her supporters and signaled she would continue as chairwoman, as the sole candidate for the position.

The party's problems began before the June 24 elections as some prominent members resigned from parliamentarian candidacy due to their uneasiness of their positions in the candidate lists. At that time, Halaçoğlu publicly complained about his party's failure to not nominate him. Also, the founder of the party's youth branch, Osman Ertürk Özel, who became one of IP's most public faces in the pre-election period, announced his withdrawal as his party's parliamentary nominee on his Twitter account, reportedly in reaction to his low position on the candidate lists. After the elections, scores of party members, including IP Deputy Chairperson Ayfer Yılmaz, and several provincial heads resigned from the party after expressing their discontent with the results.

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) lost some of its members following a legal and leadership battle that began after the Nov. 1, 2015, elections, where the party barely crossed the 10 percent national election threshold and lost half its deputies compared to the June 7, 2015, elections.

During the process, then-MHP deputies Akşener and Koray Aydın were the main names that raised their voices against MHP Chairman Devlet Bahçeli, who has ruled the party since 1997. The group was later joined by the party's then-Vice Chairman Ümit Özdağ and a number of other deputies. As they failed to dislodge Bahçeli after a heated judicial process, they left the party in 2016. In October 2017, the İP was founded by the dissidents under the leadership of Akşener.