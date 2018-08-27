Erdoğan, May discuss bilateral relations in phone call

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and British Prime Minister Theresa May discussed bilateral relations and regional developments in a phone call, presidential sources said Monday.

The two leaders underlined the importance of further improving economic relations between Turkey and the United Kingdom and promoting bilateral investments.

During the phone call, the leaders also discussed the ongoing Syrian crisis, especially the situation in the northwestern city of Idlib.

Erdoğan and May decided that Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his U.K. counterpart Philip Hammond should meet as soon as possible, sources added.