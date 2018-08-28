‘Relations with Russia not an alternative to EU, US ties’

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Tuesday that Turkey's relations with Russia are not an alternative to its ties with the European Union or the United States, adding that Turkey's foreign policy pursues balance.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Linas Linkevicius in Vilnius, Çavuşoğlu also touched upon the currently strained Turkey-U.S. relations by underlining the importance of dialogue between the two states.

Asked whether news of a U.S. Congress delegation urging Ankara to give up the purchase of S-400 missiles from Russia in order to receive F-35 fighter jets were true, Çavuşoğlu said that Turkey was in immediate need of an air defense system, adding that its ally U.S. was not willing to provide it.

"We have to protect our air space. This is a must for us. They should understand it. Can the U.S. give us a guarantee to sell Patriots?" he asked.

The delegation headed by U.S. Congressman Michael Turner, a member of NATO Parliamentarian Assembly, held meetings with Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry officials on Monday regarding the purchase of S-400 systems and the delivery of F-35 fighter jets.

Çavuşoğlu said that Turkey wanted to solve issues with the U.S. as two equal partners, warning that "one-sided impositions" were not of help.

Turkey-U.S. relations deteriorated to an unprecedented extent after Washington decided to impose sanctions on Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül over the detention of terror-linked pastor Andrew Brunson.

Since then, Ankara has called on its counterparts in the U.S. to come to their senses and has been trying to solve the matter through diplomatic channels.