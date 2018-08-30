Manbij road map moving forward slowly, defense minister says

The Manbij roadmap in Syria is "moving forward", Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

Speaking at a military promotion ceremony at the Turkish General Staff headquarters in capital Ankara, Akar said: "The Manbij roadmap is moving forward even if slowly. We constantly remind our counterparts about the necessity of withdrawal of the YPG/PKK from the region."

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the U.S. focuses on the withdrawal of the PKK-affiliated People's Protection Units (YPG) terror group from the city in order to stabilize the region.

About the situation in Syria's Idlib, Akar said: "Turkey strives for ensuring security, preventing attacks, giving aid to nearly 3.5-4 million people in Syria's Idlib without violating the cease-fire."

Speaking about Turkey's war on terror, Akar said: "Our fight will not end until the very last terrorist is neutralized."

On the Turkish military's success against both internal and external terror threats, Akar said that Turkish troops have neutralized some 3,000 Daesh terrorists in Operation Euphrates Shield along with 5,000 militants during Operation Olive Branch. "We are the only country to fight against Daesh on land," he said.

"Turkey will always respect both Syria and Iraq's integrity and sovereignty," Akar said but warned that any terrorists hiding in those countries would be pursued with any force necessary.

Located near the Turkish border, Idlib in May was designated as a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly forbidden as part of the ongoing Astana process.

Nevertheless, for the past two months, the Idlib de-escalation zone has been the target of particular fierce airstrikes by Russian and Assad regime forces.