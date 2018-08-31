Good Party's Istanbul deputy Şeker resigns

Good Party (IP)'s Istanbul deputy Fatih Mehmet Şeker announced his resignation from the party on Friday.

The 43-year-old lawmaker did not give an explanation for his decision.

"If you resign without giving any reason, you should resign from the parliament," Party Chairwoman Meral Akşener said.

The IP has been in distress since poor performance in the June 24 elections sparked a wave of resignations, including by key founding members.



Akşener gained 7.3 percent of the votes in the presidential elections, while the IP garnered 9.6 percent of the votes in the parliamentary elections, well below expectations. However, IP was able to send 44 deputies to Parliament thanks to the alliance formed with the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

