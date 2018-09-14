CHP discharges dissident who protested Kılıçdaroğlu

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) is tp remove the dissident member who protested party Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu for not leaving his position despite repeated failures in elections.

Abbas Canyurt, who protested in front of the party's headquarters in the capital city of Ankara by sitting on his chair on Aug. 8, referring to Kılıçdaroğlu's insistence of not leaving his position, is about to be discharged from the CHP, according to a Sabah daily report yesterday.

A disciplinary investigation for the party member is underway, which includes a demand of "indefinite discharge from the party." Although Canyurt will offer his verbal defense on Sept. 26 at the CHP's provincial head in Ankara, his expulsion from the party is almost certain.

Following poor results in the June 24 elections, the CHP has been grappling with intraparty debates targeting Kılıçdaroğlu's leadership. The dissidents held him responsible for the CHP's repeated failures in the elections. They launched a petition calling for an extraordinary convention on July 16; however, they were unable to collect enough signatures to call for one, pushing the dissidents to initiate a bylaw convention process if Kılıçdaroğlu insisted on keeping his position. During the process, there have been many protests against Kılıçdaroğlu, including the one by Canyurt.

"The chair in here is nice. It's very comfortable. If this one is so comfortable, the one in there must be even more comfortable," Canyurt said during his protest, referring to Kılıçdaroğlu's chairmanship chair in the headquarters.

News reports said on Tuesday that Kılıçdaroğlu aims to consolidate his power within the party by expelling the dissidents, who, according to him, harm both the CHP and its ideologies by insisting on their demands.