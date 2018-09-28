Turkish NGOs send aid to Idlib

Turkey's Humanitarian Relief Foundation (İHH) sent a total of 152 truckloads of food aid to Syria in the first eight months of the year.

İHH Syria media studies head Selim Tosun said that the foundation does its best to deliver the humanitarian aid that is collected from all over the world to the war-torn country.Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA), Tosun said that the aid, mostly food, is mainly delivered to Syrian families located in the northwestern province of Idlib and the camps near it."The aid that is donated by philanthropists all over the world first comes to out logistic center in Reyhanlı, [a town in southern Hatay province]," Tosun said, adding that the aid is delivered to needy families in Syria after a process of classification of the aid.

Noting that they also send bread every day that is produced in the logistic centers of camps on the Turkish border, Tosun said that they also have ovens in Syria. He indicated that they work with 155 personnel and more than a thousand volunteers.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, a truckload of humanitarian aid and 30 tons of flour was sent to Idlib from the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests, which erupted as part of the Arab Spring uprisings with unexpected ferocity. Since then, more than a quarter of a million people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced across the war-battered country, according to United Nations figures.