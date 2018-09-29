7 nations urge UN to draft new Syrian constitution

The U.S. and six other nations called on the United Nations Thursday to convene a committee "as quickly as possible" to begin drafting a new constitution for Syria.

In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of the U.S., France, Germany, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the U.K. urged the U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura to convene a credible and inclusive committee to pave the way for U.N.-supervised free and fair elections.

Emphasizing the need for a political resolution to the seven-year conflict, the group warned against the pursuit of a military solution.

"Those who seek a military solution will only succeed in increasing the risk of a dangerous escalation and wider conflagration of the crisis to the region and beyond," said the statement as published by the U.S. State Department.

The group asked de Mistura to submit a progress report on the formation of the constitutional committee to the U.N. Security Council by Oct. 31.

Russia's Special Envoy to Syria Alexander Lavrentiev said on Sept. 12 that diplomats from Turkey, the U.N., Russia and Iran will also meet in Geneva in October for the Syrian constitutional committee.

"We have agreed on the balance that will be in the lists established by the regime and opposition. We will present the lists to the U.N. Special Envoy to Syria Staffan de Mistura's approval after we finish our work on them as the three guarantor countries Turkey, Russia and Iran," Lavrentiev said regarding the constitutional committee.

According to an anonymous source that spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA), the group will consist of experts from the three guarantor countries to facilitate the negotiations under the auspices of the U.N.