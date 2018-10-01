Turkey wants to improve ties with US as soon as possible, Erdoğan says

Turkey is making progress in relations with the U.S. and wants to improve ties with its NATO ally as soon as possible, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday.

According to Erdoğan, the U.S. had taken the wrong path by threatening and using blackmail instead of dialogue, and said that it was impossible for any country to trust it.

In a speech at the opening of parliament, Erdoğan said the U.S. had lost credibility by engaging in trade wars globally.

Ankara and Washington have been embroiled in a diplomatic spat over the trial in Turkey of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson over his link to terrorist organizations.

