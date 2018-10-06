MHP dissolves district branch after unauthorized protest against İP leader

The Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) has abolished one of its district organizations in Istanbul after it protested a former MHP dissident without the permission of the party, and the Istanbul municipality.

Earlier Thursday night, the Üsküdar branch of the MHP organized a protest in front of Good Party (İP) Chairwoman Meral Akşener. The protest took place following a social media feud between Akşener and the MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli.

Eleven suspects were detained yesterday following the protests, due to the tension they caused. Later, MHP Deputy Chairman Semih Yalçın announced that the party has dissolved the Üsküdar district organization.Commenting on the issue, Akşener expressed that she will not lodge a complaint about the protesters.

The MHP lost some of its members following a legal and leadership battle in the party that began after the Nov. 1, 2015 elections, where the party barely crossed the 10 percent threshold and lost half of its deputies, compared to the June 7, 2015 elections.

During the process, deputies including Akşener, opposed Bahçeli, who has ruled the party since 1997.

As they failed to dislodge Bahçeli in a heated judicial process, the dissidents left the party in 2016 and founded the İP under Akşener's leadership in October 2017.