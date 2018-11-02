Khashoggi murder ordered from highest levels of Saudi gov’t, Erdoğan says in op-ed to Washington Post

"We know that the order to kill Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government," President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said late Friday in an opinion piece to Washington Post detailing Turkey's stance on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Kingdom's Istanbul consulate.

"Saudi Arabia still has many questions to answer about Jamal Khashoggi's killing," the title of the piece said, published a month after the brutal murder.

"Where is Khashoggi's body? Who is the 'local collaborator' to whom Saudi officials claimed to have handed over Khashoggi's remains? Who gave the order to kill this kind soul? Unfortunately, the Saudi authorities have refused to answer those questions," the President also added in the piece.

Saying that "he does not believe for a second" that King Salman ordered himself the killing of the dissident journalist, Erdoğan added that even though Turkey and Saudi Arabia enjoy friendly relations, Turkey will not "turn a blind eye to the premeditated murder that unfolded in front of our very eyes."

"The killing of Khashoggi is inexplicable. Had this atrocity taken place in the United States or elsewhere, authorities in those countries would have gotten to the bottom of what happened. It would be out of the question for us to act any other way," Erdoğan added.

"No one should dare to commit such acts on the soil of a NATO ally again. If anyone chooses to ignore that warning, they will face severe consequences. The Khashoggi murder was a clear violation and a blatant abuse of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations. Failure to punish the perpetrators could set a very dangerous precedent."

Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After initially saying Khashoggi had left the consulate alive, the Saudi administration admitted weeks later he had died there.

Investigation of the incident suggests a special hit squad came to the consulate to kill Khashoggi and cover up the murder. The international community refused to accept the Saudi claim that the incident was not a premeditated murder.

Turkey is seeking the extradition of 18 suspects detained in Saudi Arabia over the journalist's slaying. It also is pressing Saudi Arabia for information about who ordered Khashoggi's killing and the location of his remains.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has called on Riyadh to disclose the identity of an alleged local collaborator said to have been involved in getting rid of Khashoggi's body.