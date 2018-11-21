CHP deputy dismissed from party for criticizing leadership

The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) dismissed one of its deputies yesterday for his criticism of the party's leadership. The CHP referred Öztürk Yılmaz, a deputy from eastern Turkey's Ardahan, to the disciplinary committee last week for the second time due to his statements against the party's administration.

Yılmaz recently caused controversy after he said the adhan, the Muslim call to prayer delivered in Arabic, should be read in Turkish. The CHP, however, said Yılmaz's words do not represent the CHP's views and that the party was completely against an idea that contradicts people's common values.

Amid the backlash, he was referred to the disciplinary committee at the beginning of the month. Yılmaz, however, retaliated by criticizing the party's administration, saying that the chairman cannot force him to resign.