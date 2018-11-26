Opposition dismisses regime accusations of using chemical weapons in Syria

The Syrian opposition alliance denied yesterday any involvement in a chemical weapons attack on regime-held Aleppo and accused Bashar Assad regime of staging the attack to undermine the cease-fire.

"We at the National Liberation Front deny the criminal, lying regime's allegations that revolutionaries targeted the city of Aleppo with any missiles and especially not any containing chlorine gas," a written statement published by opposition alliance said after Syrian media accused opposition groups of using toxic gas.

In relation to the issue, opposition commander Abdel-Salam Abdel-Razak said yesterday the opposition does not possess poisonous gases or the capabilities to launch them.

Opposition spokesman Mustafa Sejari dismissed the claims that they came after regime shells landed in opposition-held areas, violating the Sochi deal that was reached by Russia and Turkey to set up a demilitarized zone. Sejari also added that the regime is trying to undermine the cease-fire.

On late Saturday, Syria's state news agency SANA reported 107 cases of breathing difficulties yesterday while airing live video of the injured people getting treated.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also declared that a total of 94 people were hospitalized, but most had been discharged and the 31 cases that remained were not critical.

The Russian Defense Ministry said yesterday its warplanes had carried out air strikes against the opposition and held them responsible for firing shells filled with chlorine gas at the city of Aleppo, the Russian news agencies reported.

Russian news agencies cited Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov as saying that the Russian strikes had destroyed all of their targets and that Russia had warned Turkey of the bombing raid in advance via a telephone hotline.

Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu discussed recent developments in Syria's Idlib in a phone call conducted yesterday in the wake of renewed Russian airstrikes on opposition groups west of Aleppo.

The ministers discussed the recent attacks and provocations in the Idlib buffer zone, which they said aim to discredit the Sochi agreement.