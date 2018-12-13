President Erdoğan reveals second 100-day action plan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan revealed the second 100-day action plan of the executive presidency system on Thursday comprised of 454 items worth 24 billion Turkish liras ($4.47 billion).

Erdoğan said that the first 100-day action plan has reached a 97 percent realization performance rate despite countless problems with related institutions managing to complete 340 out of 400 items laid out in the plan.

"While we were projecting a TL 43 billion budget for the 400 actions in our plan, we spent TL 37.3 billion for the actions that were completed," Erdoğan said.

Erdoğan said that Turkey will accelerate efforts to cut financial resources and of the PKK and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) from abroad and will launch new initiatives to disrupt their organizations.

The visa exemption talks with Russia will also be accelerated, he added.

"We are starting the construction of the land section of TurkStream Natural Gas Pipeline in our country and will finish it by the end of 2019," he added.

Deputy judge and deputy prosecutors will be introduced for the first time.

Erdoğan said that units in fight against child labor will be introduced in all 81 provinces. He added that career centers will be established in all universities in the country.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...