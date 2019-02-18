Over 300,000 Syrians returned home after Turkey's ops, interior min. says

Hundreds of thousands of Syrians who took refuge in Turkey have returned to their homes after Operation Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield ensured safety and security in those areas, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Monday.

Soylu said the number of Syrians who returned to their homes reached 311,968.

There are a total of 3,644,342 Syrians residing in Turkey, Soylu added.

Over 475,000 Syrian refugees came to Turkey from terrorist PKK's Syrian offshoot People's Protection Units (YPG)-controlled areas in Syria.

On a different note, the interior minister said that Turkey has intercepted 6,523 irregular migrants who were attempting to cross to Europe in the first five weeks of the year.

Since 2011, Turkey has received a constant flow of displaced Syrians fleeing the conflict and their numbers have expanded from mere thousands to millions.