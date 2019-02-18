Pakistani, Turkish navies hold joint exercises in Arabian Sea

Pakistani and Turkish naval forces conducted joint exercises in the Arabian Sea, officials said in a statement on Saturday.

A frigate from the Turkish Navy, the TCG Gökçeada, and Pakistan Navy ships Alamgir and ASLAT, and a long-range maritime patrol aircraft participated in the Turgutreis III exercises. "The TCG Gökçeada is continuing its support mission in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean as part of the Combined Task Force 151 [CTF-151]," the Turkish military said in a statement on Saturday.

"The main objective of the exercise was to enhance interoperability between two brotherly navies," the Pakistan Navy also said in a statement.

Earlier this month, TCG Gökçeada arrived in the port city Karachi to participate in the multinational maritime exercise AMAN-19 hosted by the Pakistan Navy.

This is the third exercise of the Turgutreis series. The earlier exercises were conducted in Pakistani and Turkish waters, respectively. Later, various maritime-related maneuvers were conducted at sea, which enables the crew to consolidate their tactical skills. The exercises covered a wide range of maritime operations including tabletop discussions on various modern day naval warfare tactics.

Pakistan and Turkey enjoy strong relations based on religious bonds and cultural affinity. Both countries interact regularly in various forums. The Turkish Navy has been a regular participant in the biennial AMAN exercise conducted by the Pakistan Navy since 2007.