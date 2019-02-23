AK Party elects Mustafa Şentop as parliament speaker candidate

The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Friday elected Tekirdağ Deputy Mustafa Şentop as its parliamentary speaker candidate after the resignation of the speaker on Tuesday.

On Friday, Şentop submitted his candidacy petition following his election by the party members in a secret ballot as the party's candidate.

Born in northwestern Tekirdağ province in 1968, associate professor Şentop graduated from Istanbul University's law school. He later completed his postgraduate and doctoral studies at Marmara University's Faculty of Law where he also worked as a research associate. Şentop held the Istanbul presidency of the Economic and Social Research Center (ESAM). He served as AK Party deputy chairman between 2012 and 2015, the party's Istanbul deputy in the 24th, 25th and 26th governments and was the head of Parliament's Constitutional Committee in the 26th government. He currently serves as deputy speaker of Parliament. Şentop was also one of the masterminds behind last year's constitutional change and alliance bill. Former Parliament Speaker Binali Yıldırım resigned from his post after officially filing his nomination papers for the upcoming elections.

Yıldırım was nominated by the AK Party as its Istanbul mayoral candidate for the March 31 elections.

Parliamentary bylaws now require parties to elect their candidates for the post and notify the Presidency Council within five days of the convention of the general assembly.

Parliament will then elect a new speaker a day after the nomination deadline. Accordingly, the new speaker will be elected Sunday Feb. 24. In the first two rounds of Sunday's election; at least 401 of 600 deputies' votes are needed to win the speaker post. In a third round, if necessary, only 301 votes are needed, and in a possible fourth round, a simple majority is enough to win. The People's Alliance, which includes the AK Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), holds 351 seats in Parliament, which increases the probability of Şentop's election as parliamentary speaker.