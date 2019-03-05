Man inspired by Erdoğan walks 600K to meet him

Braving the winter cold, a Turkish man completed an 11-day-long walk from İzmir to Ankara Monday in hopes of meeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

İshak Güner said he covered a distance of 601 kilometers (373.4 miles) to share with Erdoğan his ideas and projects for the country's youth.

The president's recent call to the youth in one of the recent speeches not to give up on dreams and goals inspired him to walk to the Turkish capital.

Erdoğan, who often holds meetings with the youth to listen to their expectations and demands, heavily focuses on the development of young Turkish citizens, pushing for them to have a more active role in society.

Recounting his long and arduous trip from western İzmir, Güner said he was "about to freeze somewhere between Uşak and Afyon because of the strong winds," but a kind elderly woman took him in to her home, offering him food and lodging for the night.

Güner, who previously went to Ankara, once performed a Friday prayer in the same mosque as Erdoğan with only bodyguards being in the way.

Recalling that Pakistani President Arif Alvi was visiting at the time, he hesitated to speak to the president while he was hosting a foreign leader, thinking it would be "rude."

Güner said his family fully-backed him when he brought up the idea that he would walk to Ankara to tell Erdoğan about his youth projects. He said they repeatedly called to check up on him during his long journey.

"After I present my projects, I want to give a hug to all of them. Family holds a special place for every person. I have not seen them for 11 days, I miss them all very much," he added.