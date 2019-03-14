Khashoggi murder perpetrators brought to justice, Saudi tells UN

The head of the Saudi human rights commission said Thursday that the kingdom had brought perpetrators of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to justice and rejected any international role in the probe.

Bandar bin Mohammed Al-Aiban told the U.N. Human Rights Council that those accused of the "heinous crime" and "unfortunate accident" at its Istanbul consulate had attended three hearings so far with their lawyers present, but gave no names or details.

"Therefore what is being conveyed by certain media regarding the need for us to internationalise some of these matters is something we do not accept because such demands amount to interference in our domestic affairs and in our domestic judicial system," he told the Geneva forum.

Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post and a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents at the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, provoking an international outcry.

Saudia Arabia's uncooperative approach has been consistent since Khashoggi was murdered. The kingdom first started with repeated denials, claiming that Khashoggi was not killed at all. After eventually acknowledging the murder, Saudi officials continued their denials this time over the alleged guilt of the royal family and the crown prince, saying that they had no prior knowledge of the murder, although all evidence has pointed to the crown prince as the mastermind. Despite more than 100 days having passed since Khashoggi's assassination, the whereabouts of his body remain unknown.

Ankara has used every means available to bring those responsible to justice while maintaining international pressure. Turkish officials previously said they shared evidence with Saudi Arabia and other nations about Khashoggi's killing and repeatedly called for the suspects to be extradited to Turkey, where the crime was committed. Saudi authorities have denied Turkey's requests and said the suspects will be tried in the kingdom.