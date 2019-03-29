Thousands of Syrian civilians killed by US-led coalition since 2014

U.S.-led coalition forces have killed more than a thousand civilians during operations against Daesh since 2014 in Syria, the coalition revealed Thursday.

A statement made by the coalition forces said at least 1,257 civilians were "mistakenly" killed during almost 34,000 airstrike operations against Daesh, between August 2014 and February 2019.

However, despite the coalition's statement, Airwars, a London-based civil society organization that analyzes the impact of international operations on civilians, claimed that the number does not reflect the truth and that in reality, almost 7,600 civilians were killed during the U.S.-led coalition forces' airstrike operations.

In October 2018, several international human rights groups condemned the U.S.-led coalition for not acknowledging their role in the deaths of a large number of civilians during anti-Daesh operations in Raqqa in northeastern Syria.

"The U.S.-led coalition's ongoing failure to admit to, let alone adequately investigate, the shocking scale of civilian deaths and destruction it caused in Raqqa is a slap in the face for survivors," Amnesty International was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse (AFP.)

Previously, in June 2018, Amnesty International said the U.S.-led military campaign killed hundreds of civilians in indiscriminate bombing, amounting to possible war crimes.

Amnesty International is not the only nongovernmental organization (NGO) worried about the civilian conditions in Raqqa and many have criticized the U.S. for its actions in the region. In July, Human Rights Watch said Raqqa has "at least nine mass graves, each one estimated to have dozens, if not hundreds, of bodies, making exhumations a monumental task."

Following its emergence during the Syrian civil war, Daesh expanded its territories in Syria and Iraq. Occupying the Syrian cities of Raqqa and Mosul, the terrorist organization had declared a self-proclaimed caliphate. U.S.-led coalition forces were formed in 2014 to combat Daesh. More than four years after Daesh overran large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq, the terrorist group has lost one territory after another and was left with only a tiny patch in the village of Baghouz near the Iraqi border, which was cleared of the terrorist group recently.

Meanwhile, Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth McKenzie has taken charge of U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees military operations in the Middle East and in central and southwest Asia. McKenzie, 62, took over for the 14th commander of CENTCOM, Army Gen. Joseph Votel, who took up the position on March 30, 2016.