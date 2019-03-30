UN expert calls on Riyadh to hold public trials for Khashoggi murder

A U.N. human rights expert demanded Thursday that Saudi Arabia hold a public trial for the killing of dissident Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

"The Government of Saudi Arabia is grievously mistaken if it believes that these proceedings, as currently constituted, will satisfy the international community... Make public all trial proceedings and all evidence against the accused," Agnes Callamard, the special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions mandated by the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council, said in a statement.

Khashoggi was brutally murdered inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. Riyadh initially denied any role in the killing but has since sought to blame his death on a botched rendition operation carried out by rogue agents, an explanation far from convincing for many. Some 21 individuals were detained by Riyadh in an investigation into the case, while 11 are currently being tried. Five of them face the death penalty.

Pointing out Saudi Arabia's "closed-door trials" of those accused of killing Khashoggi have "fallen short of meeting international standards," Callamard, who also leads an international inquiry into the killing, stressed that the investigation should comply with international legal standards to achieve the highest level of impartiality and transparency.

Encouraging Riyadh to disclose all the details on the case and the identities of the accused, Callamard emphasized that the kingdom should invite international and independent experts to monitor the trial proceedings.