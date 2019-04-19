Turkey needs focus on issues at hand in unity after elections, Erdoğan says

Turkey needs to leave election disputes behind and focus on the country's issues, especially in the areas of economy and security, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.

"Our goal is to bring prosperity to our people and eliminate threats to our nation without disrupting the balance of security and freedom," Erdoğan said on Twitter.

He added that Turkey must use the 4.5 years ahead without elections efficiently to tackle these issues.

"We will implement the reforms our country needs while continuing our fight against terror," he said.

Reaching out to Turkish people in a series of tweets, Erdoğan said it was time for Turkey to embrace each other and "solidify our unity" as the elections came to a conclusion.

Erdoğan said he would strive to find common ground with everyone from all political views.

"It is our own people who will build Turkey's 2023 vision. We need to put our political differences aside, and all 82 million of us must unite together as a 'Turkey Alliance' when it comes to our nation," the president said.

Millions of Turkish voters voted nationwide on March 31 in local elections to choose mayors, city council members, and other officials for the next five years.

However, the AK Party has asked for the cancellation and redo of elections in Istanbul, where main opposition the Republican People's Party (CHP) candidate Ekrem Imamoğlu beat Binali Yıldırım by a small margin, over irregularities.